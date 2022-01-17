COVID-19: Two Saskatoon public schools moving to remote learning

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has made the decision to temporarily move Centennial Collegiate and John Dolan School to remote learning.

This comes after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The SPS announced that starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, all classes at Centennial Collegiate will move to online learning and all extracurricular activities will be paused until in-person learning resumes.

SPS says students in the two schools are expected to return to in-class learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

“John Dolan School will temporarily move to remote learning for two days, Jan. 18-19,” SPS stated. “The decision was made due to the unavailability of necessary nursing staff at the school, which provides a specialized education program for students with multiple disabilities and those who are medically fragile.

“At this time, students are expected to return to school on Thursday, Jan. 20.”

SPS says there has been communication about the temporary move to remote learning with students, staff and families at both schools.

This decision to temporarily move to remote learning is a result of reported COVID-19-positive cases. SPS stated from Jan. 4, 2022, through Sunday, Jan. 16, SPS has had 705 positive cases of COVID-19 reported to schools.

“These cases have been self-reported by families and staff members using at-home rapid tests,” stated SPS. “They are not lab-confirmed cases where the school division has received notification from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The safety of our students and staff members is our priority.”

The school division ensures they will continue following and implementing the safety protocols in its schools which include mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission.

SPS is encouraging all those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of all members of the SPS school communities.

