SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Two Saskatoon public schools moving to remote learning

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:01 pm
Chairs in an empty classroom. View image in full screen
Following reported COVID-19 positive cases, the Saskatoon Public Schools made the decision to move two of its schools to remote learning temporarily. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

The Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has made the decision to temporarily move Centennial Collegiate and John Dolan School to remote learning.

This comes after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The SPS announced that starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, all classes at Centennial Collegiate will move to online learning and all extracurricular activities will be paused until in-person learning resumes.

SPS says students in the two schools are expected to return to in-class learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

Read more: Staffing concerns at Saskatchewan schools as COVID-19 cases surge

“John Dolan School will temporarily move to remote learning for two days, Jan. 18-19,” SPS stated. “The decision was made due to the unavailability of necessary nursing staff at the school, which provides a specialized education program for students with multiple disabilities and those who are medically fragile.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, students are expected to return to school on Thursday, Jan. 20.”

SPS says there has been communication about the temporary move to remote learning with students, staff and families at both schools.

Trending Stories

This decision to temporarily move to remote learning is a result of reported COVID-19-positive cases. SPS stated from Jan. 4, 2022, through Sunday, Jan. 16, SPS has had 705 positive cases of COVID-19 reported to schools.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three Saskatoon schools

“These cases have been self-reported by families and staff members using at-home rapid tests,” stated SPS. “They are not lab-confirmed cases where the school division has received notification from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The safety of our students and staff members is our priority.”

The school division ensures they will continue following and implementing the safety protocols in its schools which include mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission.

SPS is encouraging all those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of all members of the SPS school communities.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatoon kids mistakenly told to isolate after vacation' COVID-19: Saskatoon kids mistakenly told to isolate after vacation
COVID-19: Saskatoon kids mistakenly told to isolate after vacation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSaskatoon Public Schools tagremote learning tagCovid 19 Positive Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers