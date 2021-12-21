SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three Saskatoon schools

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 10:42 pm
Click to play video: 'SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools' SHA: Probable Omicron case connected to 3 Saskatoon schools
WATCH: Omicron has made its way into Saskatoon schools, with a probable case of the variant being linked to three schools.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon schools.

The affected schools are École Forest Grove School, Saskatoon Misbah School and Centennial Collegiate.

Read more: ‘Gather safely’: No COVID-19 gathering restrictions for Sask. ahead of holidays despite modelling

The SHA says the division was alerted to the outbreaks today, and everyone concerned has been notified. All three cases are being looked at as probable cases of the Omicron variant, the SHA adds.

Trending Stories

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has been notified of 363 cases of COVID-19 at 56 different schools.

There are no classes this week for public school students as the division has been on break since Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Booster dose information with the Saskatchewan Health Authority' Booster dose information with the Saskatchewan Health Authority
Booster dose information with the Saskatchewan Health Authority
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagOutbreak tagSaskatoon tagOmicron variant tagSaskatoon Public Schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers