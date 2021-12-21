COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three Saskatoon schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon schools.

The affected schools are École Forest Grove School, Saskatoon Misbah School and Centennial Collegiate.

The SHA says the division was alerted to the outbreaks today, and everyone concerned has been notified. All three cases are being looked at as probable cases of the Omicron variant, the SHA adds.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has been notified of 363 cases of COVID-19 at 56 different schools.

There are no classes this week for public school students as the division has been on break since Friday afternoon.

