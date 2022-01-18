Teddy bears giving sick children comfort during Saskatchewan hospital visits

A group led by volunteers is helping put smiles on the faces of sick children in Saskatchewan hospitals with the comfort of a soft teddy bear.

More than 15,000 teddy bears shipped by Teddy Bears Anonymous arrived and were unloaded in Regina earlier this week. The bears will be making their way to the hospitals and EMS units throughout the province.

“When [kids] are going into surgery and they are feeling uncomfortable, the [teddy bears] will hopefully make them feel comfortable,” said Mark Johnston of the Teddy Bears Anonymous board of directors. “The bears will make their way [to the hospitals] within a month.”

Story continues below advertisement

This initiative has been going on for about 10 years and Johnston says supplying sick children with teddy bears is important to help kids with their stay at hospitals. The teddy bears are vacuum-sealed and will go into surgery rooms with patients.

“It’s a place where no one wants to be, especially kids,” he said. “These bears have scrubs on them which are really cool.”

Teddy Bears Anonymous was founded in December 2008.

3:57 Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss – Dec 10, 2021