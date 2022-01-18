Menu

Health

Teddy bears giving sick children comfort during Saskatchewan hospital visits

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 4:13 pm
Children in Saskatchewan who are in hospitals can be comforted with a gift of a free teddy tear to help ease their surgeries, their medical procedures, or their stay. View image in full screen
Children in Saskatchewan who are in hospitals can be comforted with a gift of a free teddy tear to help ease their surgeries, their medical procedures, or their stay.

A group led by volunteers is helping put smiles on the faces of sick children in Saskatchewan hospitals with the comfort of a soft teddy bear.

More than 15,000 teddy bears shipped by Teddy Bears Anonymous arrived and were unloaded in Regina earlier this week. The bears will be making their way to the hospitals and EMS units throughout the province.

“When [kids] are going into surgery and they are feeling uncomfortable, the [teddy bears] will hopefully make them feel comfortable,” said Mark Johnston of the Teddy Bears Anonymous board of directors. “The bears will make their way [to the hospitals] within a month.”
This initiative has been going on for about 10 years and Johnston says supplying sick children with teddy bears is important to help kids with their stay at hospitals. The teddy bears are vacuum-sealed and will go into surgery rooms with patients.

“It’s a place where no one wants to be, especially kids,” he said. “These bears have scrubs on them which are really cool.”

Teddy Bears Anonymous was founded in December 2008.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss' Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss
Saskatchewan Rush prep for home debut & Teddy Bear toss – Dec 10, 2021
