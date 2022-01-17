COVID-19: Record 147 inpatients at LHSC, MLHU reports 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre reported a new record high number of COVID-19 inpatients in its care.

On Monday, LHSC said it was caring for 147 inpatients, surpassing the previous record of 135 set Jan. 13 and compared to 89 a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported three deaths on Saturday and a total of 818 cases from Saturday to Monday.

The deaths involved three vaccinated men in their 80s and 90s, two of whom were associated with long-term care.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 147 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 89 last Monday.

Of those, 21 are in adult critical care, unchanged from a week ago.

Five or fewer of the 147 are in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care, unchanged from last Monday.

Of the 147 patients, 83 are being treated for COVID-19 while 64 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason). Last Monday, those figures were 68 and 21, respectively.



Among staff, there are 390 cases of COVID-19, down from 434 a week ago.



There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section, below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 49 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Monday and 105 health-care workers with COVID-19, up from 25 and 70 a week ago, respectively. The patient/resident cases involve 27 cases at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, 21 at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

Cases and testing

As noted, the MLHU reported three deaths on Saturday.

The deaths involved a man in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care facility, who had received three doses of vaccine; a man in his 90s, associated with long-term care who had received two doses of vaccine; and a man in his 80s, associated with long-term care who had received three doses of vaccine.

The MLHU is not naming the facilities that two of the deaths were associated with.

The health unit also reported 201 cases on Monday, 288 on Sunday and 329 on Saturday. Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

In total, there have been 26,334 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,927 active cases (a decrease of 205 from Friday), 23,137 resolved cases (an increase of 1,043 from Friday) and 270 deaths (an increase of three).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 24.0 per cent, down from 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving seven patients U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and nine staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving five or fewer patient cases A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 15 patient cases 7IP Clinical Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1, involving 18 patient cases, nine staff cases and 16 potential staff cases

Victoria Hospital B7-200 Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, declared Dec. 31, involving seven patient cases, five or fewer staff cases and 13 potential staff cases



St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN, 2Perth, GRU, MSK

The MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell London, Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, Oakdale, declared Dec. 29 (outbreaks in other units have since resolved)

Dorchester Terrace, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Earls Court Village, facility-wide, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24 (outbreaks on other floors have resolved)

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4

Kensington Village Retirement, Highbury area, declared Jan. 4

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, Kingsmill and Lawson, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1 (outbreaks in other units have resolved)

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Oakcrossing Retirement Living, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, Lambeth, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

Vaccinations

As of Jan. 8, 88.6 per cent of those aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 88 per cent a week prior, while 82.7 per cent have had two doses, up from 82.1 per cent a week prior.

The percentage of people who’ve received third doses climbed to 31.8 per cent as of Jan. 8 from 25.4 per cent as of Jan. 1. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

More than 68 per cent of those aged 70 and older have had a third dose as of Jan. 8.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



Health unit data shows that since Dec. 6, 38.18 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 11.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 8.

Of the 16 deaths reported in the past six weeks, 10 involved fully vaccinated individuals and six involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

The latest figures released by the Ontario government Monday morning show there are 3,887 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 578 of them in intensive care.

Ontario also reported 8,521 new COVID cases Monday. Testing restrictions that recently came into effect mean that figure is an underestimate.

Twenty-three deaths were also added, one of which occurred over a month ago and was added due to data cleanup.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health announced two new pop-up clinics specifically for staff in school, school support or childcare settings as well as children age 5 to 11 and their parents and staff in long-term care or retirement homes.

One clinic will be held at the Ontario Police College on Jan. 21 and the other at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Jan. 25. Both run from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Appointments can be booked online through the “targeted populations” priority designation or over the phone at 1-800-922-0096 x 9 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern Public Health reported 26 hospitalizations on Friday, up from 22 a week ago. There were four cases in the ICU, down from seven a week ago.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 19.5 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent during the week of Dec. 26.

As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

8,942 cases (an increase of 268 from Friday, with two removed due to data cleanup)

974 active cases (a decrease of 155 from Friday)

8,106 resolved cases (an increase of 421 from Friday; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

128 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Friday and involved a woman in her 80s tied to an outbreak at Valleyview Home. The death was the ninth death reported in the span of four days.

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 16 resident cases, 24 staff cases and one death

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 13 resident cases, 17 staff cases and one death

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 17 resident cases, 11 staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 20 resident cases and 13 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and three staff cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 11 staff cases

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 13 resident cases, four staff cases and one death

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 40 resident cases, 17 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases and seven staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine patient cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 12 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving two resident cases and 11 staff cases

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – St. Thomas, declared Jan. 7, involving four patient cases and three staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 16 resident cases, seven staff cases and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 11 and involving three staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving four resident cases

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

As of Jan. 12, 76.7 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 81.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Monday, Huron Perth Public Health reported 10 people were in hospital with COVID-19, compared to four a week ago.

Of those, eight are considered to be active cases.

The number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections climbed to 128, up from 59 a week ago.

For the week of Jan. 2, the test positivity rate was 11 per cent, from 21.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

In total, HPPH reported:

4,529 total cases (an increase of 91 from Friday)

1,337 active cases (an increase of 37 from Friday)

3,114 recoveries (an increase of 54 from Friday)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Jan. 11 when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.

There are 21 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including 10 at long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving three residents and seven staff cases

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving four staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 10 resident cases and 14 staff cases

Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and one resident case and involving five staff cases

Queensway Nursing home, Bluewater, declared Dec. 31 and involving one resident case and one staff case

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving two resident case and two staff cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and 13 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving four resident cases and three staff cases

HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving one patient and five staff members.

HPPH is reporting 10 outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

As of Jan. 17, 83.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 45.4 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 56 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from 41 a week ago. Of those 56, 12 are in the ICU.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2, up from 80 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 28.5 per cent, down from 31.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

On Monday, Lambton Public Health reported:

7,868 total cases (an increase of 300 from Friday)

869 active cases (an increase of 69 from Friday)

6,903 resolved cases (an increase of 229 from Friday)

96 deaths to date (an increase of two from Friday)

No further details were provided about the deaths reported Monday.



LPH reported 15 active outbreaks as of Monday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 6 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

A previous outbreak at Christian Horizons in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases, is listed as over as of Jan. 14.

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 35 residents and 30 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 14 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and 11 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 33 resident cases and 26 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 13 residents and 17 staff/caregivers

There are two hospital outbreaks and a jail outbreak. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 26 inmates and fewer than five staff members.

One outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves eight patients and five staff members. A second outbreak at Bluewater Health was declared Jan. 14 and involves eight patients and five staff members.

There is also an outbreak at an unidentified workplace, declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Among those five and older, 81 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 77 per cent have had two doses and 36 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

