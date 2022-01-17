SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Winter storm affecting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Omicron in Ontario: Navigating vaccines, school reopening, and more' Omicron in Ontario: Navigating vaccines, school reopening, and more
Omicron in Ontario: Navigating vaccines, school reopening, and more

Monday’s nasty weather has had an impact on COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region.

The vaccination clinic at 3710 Nafziger Rd. in Wellesley has closed for the day while the one hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo has been cancelled.

Read more: Snowstorm closes schools to in-person learning in Waterloo Region, Guelph on Monday

In addition, the region is warning that there may be longer than expected wait times at clinics in the area that are open as well.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 transmission in classrooms' COVID-19 transmission in classrooms
COVID-19 transmission in classrooms

It says the vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk in Waterloo as well as others at Bingemans and 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will not allow walk-in appointments on Monday.

Read more: Southern Ontario wakes up to snowfall dump, blizzard warning lifted for most regions

The region says if it is forced to make any further changes, they will be posted on its social media channels.

