Winter storm affecting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region

Monday’s nasty weather has had an impact on COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region.

The vaccination clinic at 3710 Nafziger Rd. in Wellesley has closed for the day while the one hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo has been cancelled.

In addition, the region is warning that there may be longer than expected wait times at clinics in the area that are open as well.

It says the vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk in Waterloo as well as others at Bingemans and 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will not allow walk-in appointments on Monday.

The region says if it is forced to make any further changes, they will be posted on its social media channels.