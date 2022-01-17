SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Air Canada, WestJet, Pearson ask government to drop COVID arrival testing requirement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 9:25 am
Click to play video: 'Staff at Pearson airport COVID testing site say working conditions unacceptable' Staff at Pearson airport COVID testing site say working conditions unacceptable
Staff members at a pre-departure COVID testing site at Pearson airport say they are working in freezing temperatures and conditions have made it nearly impossible for employees to do their jobs properly. Erica Vella speaks with one employee who says more needs to be done to help frontline workers.

Canada’s largest airlines and the country’s busiest airport are asking the federal government to drop its rule requiring mandatory arrivals testing for COVID-19.

In a letter to the federal and Ontario governments, Air Canada, WestJet and Toronto Pearson are calling for a shift of the testing capacity from the airports to the community.

Read more: Travelling during Omicron? Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad urge caution

As COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, many provinces have decided to restrict molecular PCR testing to those at a higher risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19 or who are in settings where the virus could spread more quickly.

Travellers coming to Canada need to have a pre-arrival negative molecular test result for COVID-19. Once they arrive, those coming from any country other than the U.S. are tested again and must isolate until they get their results. Those coming from the United States are tested randomly.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada is ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity at airports, health minister says' Canada is ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity at airports, health minister says
Canada is ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity at airports, health minister says – Dec 3, 2021

The airlines and airport say testing arriving travellers isn’t the best use of Canada’s limited testing resources. They say the percentage of positive tests for those checked at the Canada’s airports in the most recent week reported is far lower than tests in the community.

Read more: Americans should avoid travel to Canada amid COVID surge, U.S. CDC says

Air Canada, WestJet and Pearson want the government to revert to random arrival testing of international travellers and only require isolation for those arriving from an international location if they are exhibiting symptoms or test positive on a random test.

They say those who do not have any symptoms after a negative pre-departure test before travel to Canada should not be required to isolate.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagOmicron tagCOVID news tagomicron news tagtravel Canada tagAirport Testing tagTravel Rules tagtravel canada covid tagairport testing covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers