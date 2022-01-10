Americans should avoid travel to Canada amid COVID surge, U.S. CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel to its northern neighbor.
The CDC currently lists about 80 destinations worldwide at Level Four. It also raised Curaçao to Level Four on Monday.
