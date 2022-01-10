SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Americans should avoid travel to Canada amid COVID surge, U.S. CDC says

By David Shepardson Reuters
Posted January 10, 2022 3:08 pm
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel to its northern neighbor.

Read more: U.S. CDC says no COVID-19 test required after 5-day isolation period

The CDC currently lists about 80 destinations worldwide at Level Four. It also raised Curaçao to Level Four on Monday.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

© 2022 Reuters
