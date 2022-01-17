Schools closed, power outages as snowstorm wallops Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm forced the closure of schools and many services throughout Peterborough on Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Peterborough region with snowfall amounts expected to be between 15 and 25 centimetres, with snowfall rates up to two to five centimetres per hour possible in the morning.

There is also blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

All three area school boards — Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board, and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board — closed their schools and buses were cancelled.

Trent University also closed its campuses in Peterborough and Durham, yet remote classes are continuing. Food and essential services continue. Those who need to be on campus are encouraged to exercise caution on pathways, parking lots and stairways on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit buses in Peterborough were removed from roads and service suspended just after 7 a.m.

Garbage and recycling services in Peterborough County were cancelled. Environment Canada warns between 30 and 50 cm could fall in the region throughout the day.

Power outages how been reported in downtown and East City in Peterborough, impacting about 107 customers according to an update around 8:50 a.m.

In Peterborough, the One Roof Community Centre opened for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a to-go meal provided between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday due to temperatures below -15 C.

A city bus is stuck across Aylmer Street at Hunter. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/EsXEDLZTIF — Steve Guthrie (@SkunkRancher) January 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccination clinic

Although daytime clinics remain open, Peterborough Public Health is encouraging anyone with a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Healthy Planet arena to reschedule later in the week. Monday evenings clinics from 5 to 9 p.m. A daylong clinic at the Norwood Community Centre is cancelled.

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit called all of its vaccination clinics scheduled Monday in Lindsay, Cobourg and Colborne.

All appointments can be rebooked on the Ontario book another date: https://bit.ly/3A6pZg4

Northumberland County

Along Lake Ontario, a blizzard warning is in effect for Northumberland County with 25 to 40 cm of snow with wind gusting up 60 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

A section of Highway 401 from Cobourg (at Burnham Street ramp) to Grafton as closed Monday morning due to blizzard-like conditions. A transport truck reportedly crashed on the highway near Brighton. No word yet on injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

— more to come.