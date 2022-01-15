7th Princess Shop annual cupcake contest goes virtual

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon non-profit organization, The Princess Shop, is going to host their 7th annual cupcake contest virtually.

The MNP ‘Dress It Up’ Cupcake Contest involves six different bakers creating mini-cupcakes for attendees.

Flavours and appearance of the sweet treats are inspired by a dress they are given from the shop’s rack.

The program will feature the bakers, why they designed their cupcake the way they did, and include previous graduates from The Princess Shop’s programs.

“We’ve all been on Zoom so long, so many times. It’s hard to make an event fun and interactive [but] I think that, I mean I’m personally bias, but I think we’ve struck a really great balance of that,” said Kelsey Murphy, Executive Director of The Princess Shop.

Anyone wanting to join in on the sugary event can find tickets on their website or Event Brite.

A regular ticket costs $20 and includes the cupcakes and the virtual event.

An upgraded ticket-holder will also get artisanal charcuterie box from The Prairie Grazer, and a mug and hot chocolate bomb from a soon-to-be announced local business.

Another option is a pay-it-forward ticket which gives the ticket proceeds to a Princess Graduate.

People can pick up their cupcakes at Station 20 West or have them delivered, with an extra fee.

Attendees can taste test the cupcakes in the comfort of their own home before voting.

There are three categories to vote on: best overall, best flavour and best match to the dress.

All funds from the event will go towards The Princess Shop’s programs.

