Canada

Soldier who served cannabis cupcakes sentenced to 30 days, dismissed from Forces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 3:44 pm
Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell arrives for a sentencing hearing CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Cogswell has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and will also be dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces and reduced in rank to private gunner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett. View image in full screen
Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell arrives for a sentencing hearing CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Cogswell has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and will also be dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces and reduced in rank to private gunner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

The soldier convicted of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to eight of her comrades during a live-fire training exercise in New Brunswick in 2018 has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell will also be dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces and reduced in rank to private gunner.

Read more: Crown seeks 1 year in jail for soldier who served cannabis cupcakes to colleagues

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf delivered the sentence at a hearing today.

The prosecution had recommended a year in jail, while the defence told the court the soldier should instead be dismissed from the military and demoted to the rank of private.

Read more: Sentencing hearing in N.B. told of lasting impact on soldiers served cannabis cupcakes

Story continues below advertisement

Cogswell, 28, was found guilty on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one count of disgraceful conduct following a court martial in August.

She had served the cupcakes to soldiers while operating a mobile field canteen on July 21, 2018, on the training grounds of 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
