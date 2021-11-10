Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
November 10 2021 10:31am
04:25

The Poppy: 100 years as a symbol of remembrance

Military history author and director of The Canadian War Museum, Tim Cook, looks back on 100 years of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and how it continues to evolve.

