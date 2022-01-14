Living Things Festival returns to Kelowna, B.C. for 6th year with unique lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Balancing a wine glass on top of a sword that’s balancing on a dagger in someone’s mouth while they snap their fingers is just one of the many sights to be seen at this year’s Living Things Festival.

The festival returns to Kelowna for its sixth year on Jan. 14, featuring performers from France, Montreal, Vancouver, the U.S. and the Okanagan.

“It’s about how we, as humans, relate to the non-human,” said Neil Cadger with Living Things Festival.

“We’re presenting all of the different disciplines in different pieces throughout the festivals so there’s really a smorgasbord.”

Performers will explore that relationship in this year’s lineup, including a show called Something Rotten that has been described as object theatre with a hint of puppetry, as well as an experimental music performance called Sounds Like Things and The Living Things Cabaret that asks what’s on the other side of a black hole.

Performer Jay ‘Jay Flair’ Chun is one of the cabaret participants.

“Jay Flair is this whimsical silly magician who is not a magician who does magic,” said Chun when teasing her performance.

Also taking part in the cabaret is Matthew ‘Poki’ McCorkle, who will be taking the show to new heights with their unique performance, including stacking wine glasses on swords and hoop illusions.

“I combined circus arts with mime, magic and comedy,” said McCorkle.

Tickets are available now. The curtain’s up on Jan. 14 until the grand finale on Jan. 30. For more information about showtimes and the lineup visit www.livingthingsfestival.com

