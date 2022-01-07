Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Lifestyle

Kelowna Kiwanis Festival returns with hybrid format after COVID-19 hiatus

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 8:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Kiwanis Festival returns after two year hiatus' Kelowna Kiwanis Festival returns after two year hiatus
Kelowna Kiwanis Festival returns after two year hiatus

Kelowna’s Kiwanis Festival is returning for another year, giving Okanagan talent a chance to return to the stage after so many events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kiwanis is about children,” said Zonia Arnold, Kelowna Kiwanis Festival president.

“We need to give our children a chance to see that even though the pandemic has turned their life upside down, there is still something in their life that they recognize and that they know.”

The annual event gives amateur dancers, vocalists and musicians the chance to perform in front of professionals and get honest feedback.

“We really feel we have a responsibility to offer [a chance to perform] to our young performing artists here,” said Karen Sigurdson, Kelowna Kiwanis Festival communications director.
To keep competitors safe, the festival will be made up of both in-person and virtual events. If a group competing is in a bubble in dance, choral or concert band, they will be allowed to take the stage at either the Rotary Centre for the Arts or Creekside Theatre without an audience.

“They come and do their best performance and then they get some written and live feedback from a professional who is not their teacher not their parents and that’s what makes it so valuable to them, is they have this chance to practice and do their best and see what a professional thinks,” said Sigurdson.

To put on a good show they need performers to register by Jan. 31 at their website: www.kelownakiwanisfestival.com  

Performances will take place:

​Dance – Rotary Center For The Arts – Feb. 27 – March 6

Choral – Rotary Center For The Arts – April 11 – 15

Band – Creekside Theatre – April 25 – 29

GALA – Rotary Center For The Arts – May 15

