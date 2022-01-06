A ‘Fraggle Rock’ reboot is coming, so dust off your dancing shoes

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to dance your cares away, television fans: The beloved muppets of Fraggle Rock are back for a reboot.

The 2022 version of the ’80s after-school favourite looks to be holding true to its source material in a new trailer from AppleTV+, with lots of catchy tunes and cute quips.

All of Jim Henson’s most beloved Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs are back, including Red, Gobo, Mokey, Boober and Uncle Travelling Matt. But perhaps the most exciting part (for us, anyway) is a Sprocket sighting!

The reboot will also feature a number of new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms and Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by the Foo Fighters.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will feature 13 episodes and debuts on AppleTV+ on Jan. 21.

The new series follows the Apple Original shorts Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, which were released in 2020 – the same time Apple began streaming all the original episodes of Fraggle Rock.

Much like the original series, the Fraggle reboot has a pretty cool Canuck connection – both versions were produced and filmed in Canada.

Check out all the nostalgic, musical fun in the trailer above.