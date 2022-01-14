SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

36 more Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, 5 additional deaths reported

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 14, 2022 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian health officials discuss incidental hospitalization rates' COVID-19: Canadian health officials discuss incidental hospitalization rates
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo discussed incidental hospitalization rates on Friday, which they said are “useful in the study of the impact of the Omicron variant.” Incidental admissions occur when patients are admitted to a hospital for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Alberta Health reported 36 more people were in hospitals receiving care for COVID-19 on Friday than there were on Thursday.

A total of 822 people were in hospital on Friday afternoon with the disease, with 81 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta post-secondary institutions to stick with online learning through February

The province also reported five additional deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

To date, 3,380 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

Alberta has made major changes to PCR testing criteria over the past weeks, limiting testing access to those living or working in high-risk areas. The average Albertan can no long receive a PCR test, meaning the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta is believed to be much higher than the province is reporting.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw restricting PCR COVID-19 testing ‘not a decision that was taken lightly’' Hinshaw restricting PCR COVID-19 testing ‘not a decision that was taken lightly’
Hinshaw restricting PCR COVID-19 testing ‘not a decision that was taken lightly’

Last week, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said a conservative estimate is that the province is catching one in 10 positive cases.

Trending Stories

On Friday, the province reported an additional 6,163 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, another pandemic record for Alberta. There were a total of 64,129 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

Read more: Other data to shed light on Alberta COVID trends in absence of broad PCR tests: Hinshaw

According to Hinshaw’s estimate, that means there are likely at least 640,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province also reported an additional 232 COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, there have been 436,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. To date, 368,986 of those confirmed cases have recovered.

