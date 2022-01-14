Saskatoon Fire Department issues orders to remedy safety issues at the Lighthouse

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says it is not closing the Lighthouse after inspections revealed a number of deficiencies.

Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said those need to be remedied to ensure living and work conditions at the facility do not deteriorate.

However, she noted that the risks in the building are less than the risk posed by displacing the current occupants.

She said the department’s focus at the facility is community safety.

“We want to ensure all life safety measures are in place so that any concerns or deficiencies can be easily rectified,” Raymer said in a statement Friday.

“We don’t want the issues to compound like we have seen elsewhere, so we’re keeping a close eye on the building and staying on top of inspections at the Lighthouse.”

The fire department said it has been conducting ongoing inspections at the downtown Saskatoon facility since April 2021.

Inspectors found 42 Fire Safety Act violations related to life safety systems and building systems, including electrical, sprinklers, fire alarm system, lack of records, failing to maintain means of egress and failing to maintain fire separations.

Following two inspections, one in December 2021 and the other this January, the fire department issued 14 tickets for Fire Safety Act violations.

Another ticket related to junk and garbage was issued under the city’s Property Maintenance Nuisance Abatement Bylaw.

A spokesperson for the Lighthouse said in a statement that they are working at a critical pace to complete the repairs identified by the fire department.

“These repairs are taking place while The Lighthouse balances supporting people through extended extreme weather conditions and while experiencing a COVID outbreak which is causing staffing shortages and supply chain delays,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to serving our city’s most vulnerable while we complete the repairs.”

The spokesperson said no other information will be provided at this time.

Raymer said the most recent inspection on Jan. 4 identified a number of issues, including the removal of two sinks from a bathroom beside a dining area. The bathroom has been converted into a temporary shelter area due to COVID-19.

Other deficiencies included a hot water heater not working, and a small water and sewer backup in the service room with slight staining around the drain.

Since the inspection, the fire department said the water heater has been repaired and that showers and sinks with hot water remain intact for all other suites and bathrooms.

The fire department said the other deficiencies it identified on Jan. 4 are minor and can be rectified by a plumber.

Raymer said the fire department has issued orders to remedy the numerous infractions, giving the Lighthouse until the end of January to fix the hazards identified.

If repairs are not completed by the end of the month, the fire department said it may contract the work and then bill the Lighthouse for the repairs.

The SFD said if necessary, it is willing to discuss payment terms with the Lighthouse.

“We are not aware of the current financial situation of the Lighthouse, but it is our view that the repairs required to complete the orders are relatively minor,” Raymer said.

“However, if the Lighthouse requires assistance in completing these repairs, we would invite them to reach out to the Saskatoon Fire Department to discuss their various options.”

