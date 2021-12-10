Fire at the Lighthouse causes $150K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A fire caused by the improper disposal of smoking material has caused $150,000 in damage at the Lighthouse Supported Living building in downtown Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire at 3:19 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find the occupants of the third floor evacuating the building and the sprinkler system activated.

A fire was located in a suite on the floor. The SFD said there was heavy smoke, but low heat from the fire, and firefighters quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Fire damage was contained to the suite, however water draining from the suite is affecting approximately 15 other suites, the fire department said.

The water predominately damaged ceiling tiles.

It is not yet known if anyone will be displaced by the fire or water damage.

Fire department officials said they will work with the Ministry of Social Services if rehousing is needed for any occupants.