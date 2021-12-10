Menu

Canada

Fire at the Lighthouse causes $150K in damage

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 10:06 am
Numbers are up at the Lighthouse as the recent cold snap means busy days for the Saskatoon shelter. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Fire Department said it is not yet known if anyone will be displaced by the fire at the Lighthouse Supported Living building. File / Global News

A fire caused by the improper disposal of smoking material has caused $150,000 in damage at the Lighthouse Supported Living building in downtown Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire at 3:19 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Police deem fire in Saskatoon mall as arson, looking for help to identify individual

Crews arrived to find the occupants of the third floor evacuating the building and the sprinkler system activated.

A fire was located in a suite on the floor. The SFD said there was heavy smoke, but low heat from the fire, and firefighters quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Fire at Saskatoon apartment building causes $20K in damage

Fire damage was contained to the suite, however water draining from the suite is affecting approximately 15 other suites, the fire department said.

The water predominately damaged ceiling tiles.

It is not yet known if anyone will be displaced by the fire or water damage.

Fire department officials said they will work with the Ministry of Social Services if rehousing is needed for any occupants.

