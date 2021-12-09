Police deem fire in Saskatoon mall as arson, looking for help to identify individual

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say an arsonist is responsible for a fire inside a mall over six months ago.
Officers and the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the blaze inside a Dollarama store at Market Mall on the morning of June 2.
Initially, the damage was estimated to be $100,000. No injuries were reported.
SPS said the investigation has deemed the fire to be the result of arson.
Police have released a photo and are asking for public help in identifying an individual they believe may have information that can assist them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
