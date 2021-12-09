Police deem fire in Saskatoon mall as arson, looking for help to identify individual

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say an arsonist is responsible for a fire inside a mall over six months ago.

Officers and the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the blaze inside a Dollarama store at Market Mall on the morning of June 2.

Initially, the damage was estimated to be $100,000. No injuries were reported.

SPS said the investigation has deemed the fire to be the result of arson.

Police have released a photo and are asking for public help in identifying an individual they believe may have information that can assist them.

View image in full screen The Saskatoon Police Service has released this photo following a fire inside a mall in June 2021. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

