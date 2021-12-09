Menu

Crime

Police deem fire in Saskatoon mall as arson, looking for help to identify individual

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 7:29 pm
A fire at a Dollarama store at a Saskatoon mall led to a partial closure of some stores in June 2021. View image in full screen
A fire at a Dollarama store at a Saskatoon mall led to a partial closure of some stores in June 2021. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) say an arsonist is responsible for a fire inside a mall over six months ago.

Officers and the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the blaze inside a Dollarama store at Market Mall on the morning of June 2.

Partial closure at Market Mall after fire in Dollarama store causes $100K damage

Initially, the damage was estimated to be $100,000. No injuries were reported.

SPS said the investigation has deemed the fire to be the result of arson.

Police have released a photo and are asking for public help in identifying an individual they believe may have information that can assist them.

The Saskatoon Police Service has released this photo following a fire inside a mall in June 2021. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service has released this photo following a fire inside a mall in June 2021. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon' Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon
Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon – Nov 27, 2021
Related News
