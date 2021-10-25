Menu

Canada

One person dead in morning Pleasant Hill apartment fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 12:21 pm
One person has died in an apartment fire in Pleasant Hill early Monday morning. View image in full screen
One person has died in an apartment fire in Pleasant Hill early Monday morning. Global News

The Saskatoon fire department is investigating after a fire at an apartment building at 202 Avenue P South resulted in the death of one person.

Read more: Deck fire at Montgomery Place caused by propane heater: Saskatoon fire

Fire officials say flames were showing from the third-floor suite when they arrived around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews immediately started to extinguish the fire both outside through the balcony and inside to contain it to one suite.

Three people were rescued from the fire but one of the three was confirmed dead by firefighter paramedics.

Three people were rescued from an early morning fire at this apartment building in Pleasant Hill. Saskatoon fire officials say only two of the three people survived the fire. View image in full screen
Three people were rescued from an early morning fire at this apartment building in Pleasant Hill. Saskatoon fire officials say only two of the three people survived the fire. Global News

The fire was contained to the one suite and was under control by 3 a.m.

A fire investigator has determined the fire originated in the living room of the suite.

Read more: Saskatoon father and son recognized by fire department for ‘heroic efforts’

A smoke alarm was also missing from the suite and that likely contributed to the death.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

A property manager on site told Global News the last inspection of the suite was done on September 1.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
