Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Stuck for 20 hours’: Volunteers recall helping drivers stranded by Alberta blizzard

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 26, 2026 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s Highway 63 reopens after massive snowstorm left hundreds stranded'
Alberta’s Highway 63 reopens after massive snowstorm left hundreds stranded
WATCH: Alberta's Highway 63 reopens after massive snowstorm left hundreds stranded.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Volunteers are recalling a frantic weekend effort to help drivers stranded for hours in northern Alberta as whiteout conditions made travel nearly impossible.

Andrew Laidlaw, part of a volunteer group that went out to assist those stuck, said the situation escalated quickly.

“At first, it didn’t look like it was going to be a long-term issue,” he told Global News. “But after a while, we kept seeing more people saying they were stranded.”

Laidlaw said his off-road team mobilized within hours, gathering supplies with the help of the community.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Within an hour and a half, we had over $2,500 raised,” he said, adding that volunteers loaded vehicles with fuel, food and water before heading out.

As of Sunday morning, Highway 63 toward Fort McMurray has reopened, though Highway 16 remains closed west of Jasper.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are advised to check Alberta’s 511 service for the latest traffic updates.

Laidlaw said driving conditions were severe, with icy roads, whiteout conditions and snowdrifts up to one metre high.

“What normally would have been less than an hour’s drive took several hours,” he said. “People were stuck, out of fuel and starting to get cold.”

Kaleshia Kiyan, another volunteer, said she helped coordinate support through social media, connecting stranded drivers with those able to assist.

“I made as many posts as I could, asking for water, food and fuel,” she said.

Kiyan said volunteers monitored incoming messages and worked to direct help to those most in need, including a 19-year-old driver who had been stranded alone for more than 20 hours.

“We just kept track of where people were and tried to get help to them,” she said.

Kiyan and Laidlaw both said the response underscored how quickly the community came together to support those affected.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices