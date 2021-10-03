Deck fire at Montgomery Place caused by propane heater: Saskatoon Fire

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a deck fire in Saskatoon’s Montgomery Place neighbourhood was deemed accidental after a propane heater was left on too close to combustible material.

The Saskatoon Fire department was called to the home at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday.

The deck fire was extinguished. Firefighters cut into exterior walls to find the fire had slightly spread. The fire was fully extinguished with no ventilation to the inside of the home required.

Three engines, one ladder and one rescue truck responded to this incident as well as one battalion chief and a fire investigator.

Estimated damage is pegged at $30,000.

