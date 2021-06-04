Menu

Canada

Partial closure at Market Mall after fire in Dollarama store causes $100K damage

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 1:58 pm
Due to the fire in a Dollarama, Market Mall some stores will be closed until Sunday, June 6. View image in full screen
Due to the fire in a Dollarama, Market Mall some stores will be closed until Sunday, June 6. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A fire at a Dollarama store at a Saskatoon mall earlier this week has led to a partial closure of some stores.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to the blaze at 2325 Preston Ave. South at around 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday. They said the sprinkler system was activated and occupants had self-evacuated.

Read more: Spontaneous combustion cause of $200K house fire in Saskatoon

According to SFD, firefighters completely extinguished the blaze by 10:15 a.m.

“A search of the building confirmed the fire was contained to the one suite and there was no further extension of the fire or smoke to the rest of the building,” read a SFD statement.

According to Market Mall’s website, due to the fire in the Dollarama, only stores that have access from outside of the mall will be open to shoppers. It said these include FreshCo, Smitty’s, Urban Cellars, Pet Valu, Giant Tiger and Planet Fitness.

Story continues below advertisement

Other closed stores are expected to reopen on Sunday, the website said.

Damage is estimated to be $100,000 and the blaze remains under investigation with SFD’s fire investigator.

No injuries were reported.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building' Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building
Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building – May 7, 2021
