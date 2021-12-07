Menu

Canada

Fire at Saskatoon apartment building causes $20K in damage

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 1:37 pm
Fire at Saskatoon apartment building causes $20K in damage - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A morning fire forced the evacuation of a Saskatoon apartment building.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a report came in at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday alerting them to a fire on the first floor of an apartment building at 1020 Matheson Dr.

Read more: London Ont. man charged with arson after apartment fire causes $140,000 in damages

Crews arrived to find people evacuating the building and smoke coming from the main door of the building and a lower-level suite window. They assisted others in evacuating.

The fire was located in the closet of a bedroom in a first-floor unit. It was quickly put out.

One person from the burned suite was assessed and treated by paramedics.

Residents were allowed to return to their suites at 6:38 a.m. after smoke and carbon monoxide were vented from the building.

An investigator deemed the cause of the fire as incendiary and pegged damage at $20,000.

Read more: Fire department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon

The investigator also noted that the smoke alarms in the suite had been tampered with.

The SFD said tampering or removing life safety devices such as smoke or carbon monoxide alarms is a criminal offense and can be subject to a fine up to $25,000.

Click to play video: 'Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon' Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSaskatoon Fire tagApartment Fire tagSmoke Alarms tagMatheson Drive tagsmoke alarm tampering tag

