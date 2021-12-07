Fire at Saskatoon apartment building causes $20K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A morning fire forced the evacuation of a Saskatoon apartment building.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a report came in at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday alerting them to a fire on the first floor of an apartment building at 1020 Matheson Dr.

Crews arrived to find people evacuating the building and smoke coming from the main door of the building and a lower-level suite window. They assisted others in evacuating.

The fire was located in the closet of a bedroom in a first-floor unit. It was quickly put out.

One person from the burned suite was assessed and treated by paramedics.

Residents were allowed to return to their suites at 6:38 a.m. after smoke and carbon monoxide were vented from the building.

An investigator deemed the cause of the fire as incendiary and pegged damage at $20,000.

The investigator also noted that the smoke alarms in the suite had been tampered with.

The SFD said tampering or removing life safety devices such as smoke or carbon monoxide alarms is a criminal offense and can be subject to a fine up to $25,000.