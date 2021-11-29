Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London Ont. man charged with arson after apartment fire causes $140,000 in damages

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:16 pm
London fire truck stock image. View image in full screen
London fire truck stock image. Matthew Trevithick/Global News

A 41-year-old London Ont., man is facing arson charges after an apartment fire that caused $140,000 in damages.

On Saturday at 11:50 p.m. emergency crews responded to an alarm at an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street in the city’s east end.

Upon arrival, police found an active fire on the 12th floor of the building.

Read more: Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit and run in east London, Ont.

After gaining access to the apartment, fire crews removed one person and extinguished the fire.

Trending Stories

The person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was deemed suspicious. Following an investigation, police charged a 41-year old London man with arson causing property damage as well as arson disregarding human life.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on February 24, 2022, in relation to the charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagArson tagLdnont tagApartment Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagSimcoe Street tagsimcoe street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers