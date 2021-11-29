London Ont. man charged with arson after apartment fire causes $140,000 in damages

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old London Ont., man is facing arson charges after an apartment fire that caused $140,000 in damages.

On Saturday at 11:50 p.m. emergency crews responded to an alarm at an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street in the city’s east end.

Upon arrival, police found an active fire on the 12th floor of the building.

After gaining access to the apartment, fire crews removed one person and extinguished the fire.

The person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was deemed suspicious. Following an investigation, police charged a 41-year old London man with arson causing property damage as well as arson disregarding human life.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on February 24, 2022, in relation to the charges.