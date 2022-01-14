Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pickup truck stolen from Lindsay dealership during test drive: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 12:59 pm
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from a dealership on Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from a dealership on Thursday night. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a stolen pickup truck following an incident at an auto dealership on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a dealership.

Read more: SIU investigating after crash involving stolen truck from Port Hope leaves man dead, one injured

Police learned a man attended the dealership to take a pickup truck for a test drive. The suspect completed the required processes and was given a route to travel.

Trending Stories

However, police say the suspect failed to return the vehicle. The truck is described as a black 2021 Ford Ranger Supercrew bearing licence plate 201 DRR.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagStolen Vehicle tagVehicle Theft tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagPickup Truck tagTest Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers