Pickup truck stolen from Lindsay dealership during test drive: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a stolen pickup truck following an incident at an auto dealership on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a dealership.

Police learned a man attended the dealership to take a pickup truck for a test drive. The suspect completed the required processes and was given a route to travel.

However, police say the suspect failed to return the vehicle. The truck is described as a black 2021 Ford Ranger Supercrew bearing licence plate 201 DRR.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com

