Crime

SIU investigating after crash involving stolen truck in Port Hope leaves man dead, one injured

By Hannah Jackson & Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 6:51 am
SIU investigating after crash involving stolen truck in Port Hope leaves man dead, one injured - image View image in full screen
Austin Brettell / Provided

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating after collision in Port Hope left one man dead and another person injured.

The SIU said Port Hope Police initially received a call about an aggressive driver.

Port Hope Police Inspector Katie Payton said just before 10 a.m. Sunday a car was seen driving aggressively southbound on Toronto Road.

Payton said officers were conducting traffic control on Hamilton Township Road, when they came across a collision at Rose Glen Road and Ontario Street.

The SIU said when officer arrived, there was a two-vehicle collision and one of the driver’s allegedly fled the scene and was believed to have carjacked a pickup truck which ended up in a ditch at Highway 115 and Highway 401.

Read more: SIU investigating conduct of officers who responded to shooting call in Toronto

The SIU added that the alleged carjacker forced the driver to operate the pickup truck.

That is when Ontario Provincial Police officers spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, the SIU said.

“Ontario Provincial Police officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit,” the SIU continued. “With the assistance of Durham Regional Police Service officers, a spike belt was deployed. The driver of the pickup truck hit the spike belt and entered the ditch near the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401.

Afterwards, Payton said the man involved took off on foot.

“And our officers in Port Hope observed him running across [Highway] 401, and he ended up at the Tim Hortons where more incidents took place,” Payton said.

According to Payton, a machete and a glock semi-automatic weapon were found in the vehicle.

“Whether it’s real [or] a BB gun at this point we have not determined that,” she said.

The SIU said the alleged male carjacker was arrested and taken to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old male driver was taken to hospital, the SIU said, adding that a female passenger was not injured.

