SIU investigating conduct of officers who responded to shooting call in Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the conduct of officers who responded to a shooting call in Toronto earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Friday that on Oct. 29, shortly before 4:30 a.m., Toronto police received a call about the sound of a gunshot at Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Officers responded and found a man on the ground, the SIU said.

Paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he died, the statement said.

Toronto police previously identified the shooting victim as 54-year-old Toronto resident Douglas Devlin.

In early November, 41-year-old Toronto resident Adrien Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The SIU said they launched an investigation after Toronto police notified the watchdog agency on Dec. 9 about the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault, or firearm discharge at a person.

It is not clear why exactly the Toronto Police Service notified the SIU about the incident nearly six weeks after it occurred.

Global News contacted the SIU for additional information and was provided with the following statement:

“The incident was reported to the SIU after the Toronto Police Service investigated the homicide and uncovered information that prompted them to notify the SIU,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said.

“The SIU is conducting an investigation into any potential criminality involving the officials who responded to the call and located the man.”

Connie Osborne, a Toronto police spokesperson, said in the course of the ongoing investigation, “it was determined that it should be referred to Professional Standards.

“Professional Standards reviewed and contacted the Service’s SIU liaison, who immediately informed the SIU. At this time, we are limited in offering further information as the SIU has invoked its mandate.”