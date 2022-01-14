Hamilton’s West End Urgent Care Clinic to close, redeploy ‘urgently needed’ staff due to COVID-19 surge

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hamilton’s major hospital networks is closing a city clinic for two months to deploy much-needed staff to other areas amid the recent COVID-19 surge.

Hamilton Health Sciences says the West End Urgent Care Clinic on Main Street East at Macklin Street South will shutter for eight weeks starting Monday.

Five emergency-trained physicians, 10 nurses and other staff (clerks, environmental aides, etc.) will now move to emergency departments (EDs) and other high priority facilities.

“We are doing everything possible to address staffing shortages and maintain essential services in our community and our region,” Dr. Kuldeep Sidhu, chief of emergency medicine said in a release.

“While we are seeing less patients requiring critical care as in previous waves, there are more patients requiring admission to our acute wards. At the same time, staffing shortages are at record highs.”

During a town hall on Thursday, executive vice president and chief operating officer Sharon Pierson suggest occupancy connected with the recent Omicron variant surge “feels like 200 per cent,” not the current 102 per cent capacity seen as of this week.

“I always remind folks that hospitals should be more in the range of 90 (per cent) on the best days, let alone 102, and the 115 at the general,” Pierson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the agency revealed 213 hospitalizations involving COVID with 24 people in intensive care units (ICU).

Combined Hamilton’s hospital networks have at least 300 COVID patients including 40 in ICUs.

Pierson characterized current outbreaks within Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) as an “inordinate number.”

The network has 10 outbreaks involving close to 100 patients and more than 50 workers. Between HHS and St. Joe’s, there are 19 outbreaks at hospital facilities with at least 200 cases.

The networks also have staffing issues, with more than 900 in isolation – HHS accounting for 634 of its estimated 13,000 workers.

Public health reports over 100 institutional outbreaks in Hamilton

Hamilton public health data revealed the city hit 100 institutional COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday with connections to at least 1,000 reported cases.

Close to 500 of those are tied to 39 surges in homes containing seniors including 377 at 23 long-term care homes (LTCH) and 108 in 16 retirement homes.

The city revealed the largest of the outbreaks was at Heritage Green Nursing Home – the site of Hamilton’s first-ever COVID-19 outbreak back in spring 2020.

The Stoney Creek care home now has 85 cases, with 33 among staff and 51 among residents.

An outbreak in the city’s primary jail, the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, is the largest single reported surge as of Jan. 14, 68 cases, tied to 43 prisoners and 25 staff.

The numbers potentially represent only part of the picture in the city since public health stopped reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces not tied to high-risk settings like hospitals and congregate settings, which includes long-term care homes and correctional facilities.

Two other sectors of the city that have seen outbreaks and case numbers more than double in the past week are support houses and the city’s shelter system.

As of Friday, there were 29 congregate housing operations reporting surges accounting for close to 150 cases. Last Friday, group homes accounted for 12 outbreaks.

Shelter cases are also on the increase week over week, moving to 119 from 23 since Jan. 7.

