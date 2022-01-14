Hamilton expands walk-in COVID-19 booster shot options

Send this page to someone via email

City of Hamilton health officials say in an effort to increase access and provide greater protection against COVID-19, various groups within the community can walk in to select vaccine clinic locations to receive a vaccine booster dose.

Pregnant individuals and their families can walk into several vaccination clinics beginning Friday.

They include the Mountain Vaccine Clinic, David Braley Health Sciences Centre, Centre on Barton, St. Joseph’s Healthcare West 5th Campus, all of Hamilton Public Health mobile vaccine clinics across the city and the Hamilton Public Library-Barton Branch.

Beginning Saturday at noon, the Centre on Barton is offering walk-in booster shots to all those 18 and over.

Those over 18 years of age that are immunocompromised, who require a three-dose series to be fully vaccinated, are recommended to book an appointment through the city’s online booking tool, VERTO portal.

These individuals can use the portal to book a fourth dose as long as at least three months (84 days) have passed since their third dose.

The Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited across all Hamilton COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine will be reserved for those individuals under the age of 30 for first, second and third doses until further notice. Individuals over the age of 30 will be offered the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine when arriving at a vaccine clinic.