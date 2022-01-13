Man accused of killing Ally Witchekan to stand trial following direct indictment

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged in the death of Ally Moosehunter, also known as Ally Witchekan, is headed directly to trial, bypassing the preliminary hearing stage.

Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench received a direct indictment on Jan. 5 for Ivan Roberto Martell, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for Ally’s death on March 4, 2020.

Martell and Ally had been in a relationship, but family previously told Global News they were broken up at the time of her death. Ally’s body was found inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent.

She was 28.

Her co-workers knew something was wrong when Ally didn’t show up for her shift at at Fire Creek Gas & Grill on 20th Street West. Family have said she’d never been a no-show in nine years at work.

Ivan Roberto Martell is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Ally Witchekan. Facebook

Prior to his arrest, Saskatoon police issued a news release asking for the public help finding Martell as he may have been “able to provide valuable information with respect to the investigation.”

A jury trial has been scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 24, 2023, according to court records.