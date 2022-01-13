Menu

Comments

Crime

Man accused of killing Ally Witchekan to stand trial following direct indictment

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 6:03 pm
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent on March 4, 2020.
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent on March 4, 2020. Facebook

The man charged in the death of Ally Moosehunter, also known as Ally Witchekan, is headed directly to trial, bypassing the preliminary hearing stage.

Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench received a direct indictment on Jan. 5 for Ivan Roberto Martell, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for Ally’s death on March 4, 2020.

Read more: Family remembers Ally Witchekan following accused killer’s Saskatoon court appearance

Martell and Ally had been in a relationship, but family previously told Global News they were broken up at the time of her death. Ally’s body was found inside a Hampton Village home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent.

She was 28.

Her co-workers knew something was wrong when Ally didn’t show up for her shift at at Fire Creek Gas & Grill on 20th Street West. Family have said she’d never been a no-show in nine years at work.

Family remember Ally Witchekan following accused killer’s Saskatoon court appearance
Ivan Roberto Martell is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Ally Witchekan. Facebook

Read more: Ally Witchekan’s family gathers at Saskatoon courthouse: ‘we want full justice’

Prior to his arrest, Saskatoon police issued a news release asking for the public help finding Martell as he may have been “able to provide valuable information with respect to the investigation.”

A jury trial has been scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 24, 2023, according to court records.

