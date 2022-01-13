Menu

Canada

Brampton Transit to temporarily cut routes, reduce service amid COVID

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 7:58 am
File photo - Brampton transit bus. View image in full screen
File photo - Brampton transit bus. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Brampton Transit is temporarily cancelling service on some 20 routes, citing COVID-19 related staffing shortages and reduced ridership.

The city northwest of Toronto says its transit agency it will also reduce service on more than 20 other routes to ensure the system can continue to operate.

The city says the changes will take effect on Jan. 17 and service will be restored as soon as possible.

The announcement comes days after the regional transit agency Metrolinx cut back service by roughly 15 per cent across its network due to COVID-19.

GO Transit reduces rail, bus service as COVID puts pressure on workforce

The Crown corporation that operates GO Transit has said staffing levels are up to 30 per cent lower, on average, because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

It said ridership is expected to stay low while many Ontarians work from home.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
