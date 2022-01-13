Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Rust’ movie armorer sues prop supplier over live rounds on set of fatal shooting

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 13, 2022 12:44 am
Click to play video: 'Rust movie shooting: Alec Baldwin says cinematographer’s death ‘never going to be behind us’ in new statement' Rust movie shooting: Alec Baldwin says cinematographer’s death ‘never going to be behind us’ in new statement
WATCH: Rust movie shooting: Alec Baldwin says cinematographer's death 'never going to be behind us' in new statement – Dec 24, 2021

The armorer overseeing weapons used in the filming of the Western “Rust” sued the prop supplier on Wednesday, alleging his company distributed live ammunition on the set where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, is seeking unspecified damages from prop provider Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, according to the lawsuit filed in New Mexico state court.

Kenney could not be reached for comment. In a December interview with ABC News, Kenney denied that live rounds on set came from his company.

Read more: Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone in ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

The Oct. 21 shooting is under investigation by authorities in New Mexico and has rocked show business, claiming the life of a rising star of a cinematographer and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Story continues below advertisement

Reed’s suit says she recalls loading the gun with rounds labeled as dummy ammunition, shaking the box to create the signature jingling sound that the inert rounds should make.

Trending Stories

“To the best of Hannah’s knowledge, the gun was now loaded with 6 dummy rounds,” the suit said.

Click to play video: 'Mourners pay tribute to cinematographer killed in accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin' Mourners pay tribute to cinematographer killed in accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin
Mourners pay tribute to cinematographer killed in accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin – Oct 24, 2021

The suit also says she had given up control of the gun for 15 minutes before the shooting because COVID protocols kept her out of the church where the shooting took place. The shooting was not captured on film, as Baldwin was practicing for a scene to be shot later.

“The ammunition was misrepresented as only dummy ammunition when it contained both dummy and live ammunition,” the suit said. “Defendants distributed boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds but which contained a mix of dummy and live ammunition to the Rust production.”

Story continues below advertisement

Baldwin told ABC News he did not pull the trigger, saying the Colt revolver went off when he was cocking the gun and rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

© 2022 Reuters
Alec Baldwin tagHalyna Hutchins tagAlec Baldwin Shooting tagRust tagrust movie tagRust Shooting tagrust movie shooting tagalec baldwin rust tagrust shooting lawsuit tagHannah Gutierrez Reed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers