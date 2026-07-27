High-risk sex offender to live in Regina neighbourhood, police say

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A convicted sex offender considered at high risk of reoffending sexually against “female children” will live in Regina as of Monday, police said in a public safety alert.

Jason Paul Thorn, 49, is expected to live in a “residence that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities” in the city’s Heritage neighbourhood, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS). The home he will live in is a Correctional Service of Canada-approved facility, in accordance with the conditions imposed on him by the Canadian Parole Board following his release, police said.

Regina police did not state Thorn’s exact charges, but said he “has a criminal history which includes sexual offences and has a history of reoffending.”

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“He poses a high risk for acts of sexual offending against female children. The prospects for reduction of his risk through treatment interventions are poor,” according to police.

Thorn is out on statutory release, which mandates offenders who have served two-thirds of their sentence to be released under supervision, RPS said. His long-term supervision order will resume at the end of his sentence, on March 18, 2027.

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Police described the 49-year-old as five feet nine inches tall and around 170 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

As conditions of his parole, police said Thorn must follow treatment plans for sexual deviancy, trauma and substance abuse, as well as psychological counselling in relation to that deviancy. He is also banned from buying, consuming or possessing alcohol and non-prescription medication.

He cannot be near anyone under 18 without the supervision of another adult who is aware of his past and is banned from going to areas where underage people congregate alone. Those spaces include parks, schools and swimming pools. His parole supervisor will also monitor his sexual and non-sexual relationships, according to police.

RPS said this information is provided to the public for its safety, adding that vigilantism is not encouraged.