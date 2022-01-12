Menu

Health

Meet Annika, the 2022 Lethbridge New Year’s baby

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Meet Lethbridge’s 2022 New Year’s baby' Meet Lethbridge’s 2022 New Year’s baby
WATCH: As southern Alberta rang in a new year, new life was also quietly welcomed into the world right here in Lethbridge. AHS said due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, the 2022 Lethbridge New Year’s baby was not announced to the public when she was born. But as Quinn Campbell reports, her family is now sharing her arrival with everyone.

Annika Beijer is the Lethbridge New Year’s baby.

When mom and dad, Amanda and Theo, realized they were one of a couple of families vying for the title, Amanda admitted she got competitive.

“The nurse said right off that bat that I was progressed enough that she was like, ‘Oh you have a shot!’ And I was like: ‘Oh, it’s on!’ But I really did not think I had a shot since I was only in active labour for a couple of hours, so I was trying to be competitive but did not expect it,” laughed Amanda.

Read more: Couple celebrates 1st baby of New Year in Lethbridge: ‘He’s a special boy’

At 2:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Annika arrived at the Chinook Regional Hospital, earning a fun way to stand out from her two older sisters.

“For her, being the third child, it’s nice to have something special in her own way,” added Theo.

Alberta Health Services said before the New Year it would not be making the birth of New Year’s babies public due to current COVID-19 restrictions and extremely busy labour and delivery teams, but it hopes to resume the tradition next year.

Click to play video: 'British Columbia welcomes first baby born in 2022' British Columbia welcomes first baby born in 2022
British Columbia welcomes first baby born in 2022 – Jan 1, 2022

Family friend Julia Poffenroth didn’t want the exciting time for the Beijers to go unrecognized and is hoping to do something special for the young family.

“Being the first New Year’s baby, that happens once in a lifetime, and it’s a pretty big milestone for someone. So I thought I’d like to try and get a gift basket together or something for her.”

Read more: ‘I feel so blessed’: Lethbridge mother welcomes city’s first baby of 2019

Poffenroth is collecting some fun things to help baby Annika celebrate her special title, and is hoping the Lethbridge and surrounding communities will help her put together a fun package for mom and baby.

“I think the essentials you need for a baby — and not just right away but maybe in the next couple of months she might need it — and at the same time, I think it would be really nice for the mom to have a few nice things for herself too,” added Poffenroth.

Anyone interested in donating some items to the gift baskets can reach out to Poffenroth through her email: julespoffenroth@gmail.com.

Mom Amanda said Annika is doing great, and is looking forward to having a reason to celebrate her daughter’s birthday in a big way every year.

