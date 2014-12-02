Menu

2014
December 2 2021 1:42pm
01:35

2014: Okanagan’s New Year’s baby a welcome addition

He arrived earlier than expected, but the Okanagan’s first baby born in 2014 is a welcome addition to a family with six other children. Kelly Hayes reports.

