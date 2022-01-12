Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation for Saskatoon

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation' Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation
WATCH: Consultations are underway between Meewasin and its steering committee members as the first step in a process to possibly create a national urban park.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) and its partners are entering the first step in a multi-year process that may result in a national urban park for Saskatoon.

Between now and March, the conservation organization will run a series of focus groups, interviews, meetings and surveys about its jurisdiction and governance model. Currently, the MVA is responsible for maintaining Canada’s largest urban conservation zone, which includes more than 90 km of trails.

Read more: Ottawa announces $130 million for network of national urbal parks, including Meewasin Valley

“We’ll also be engaging folks to look at vision, so what is possible if we were to work towards achieving a national urban park designation,” said Andrea Lafond, the MVA’s CEO.

It’s the first step for Meewasin as part of a nationwide initiative announced in August, dedicating up to $130 million for a network of urban parks in Canada. The program is designed to support access to nature within cities, while protecting biodiversity.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization has created a steering committee including its funding partners: the City of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan government and University of Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Tribal Council, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, Wanuskewin, RM of Corman Park and federal government are also involved.

Trending Stories

The region has outpaced growth projections set out when Meewasin was created in 1978, according to Lafond.

Read more: Could Edmonton be home to a new national park?

“Today we’re sitting at 327,000 folks within a 15-kilometre radius of the Meewasin Valley,” Lafond said. “So it is time to take a look at jurisdiction as well as governance structure and funding models.

The organization faced financial hardship in 2017 when the Saskatchewan slashed its funding by $409,000 — almost half of what the authority received the year before.

Designation as a national urban park could lead to new funding from the federal government.

During a news conference in August, minister responsible for Parks Canada Jonathan Wilkinson said “the federal government is willing to do its part with respect to financial contributions.”

Funding considerations would take place during the second phase of the process, which hasn’t been scheduled.

Read more: Meewasin Valley Authority funding cut by $409K in Saskatchewan budget

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Mayor Charlie Clark said having the federal government on board “would be huge” for Meewasin.

As a non-profit, the MVA can raise money, use student internships and create partnerships in a way that is less expensive than the city of private sector, Clark said.

“Saskatoon is really at the forefront of creating these kinds of partnerships,” Clark said.

Other cities that have signed national urban park agreements with the federal government, including Winnipeg, Halifax, Windsor and Colwood, B.C.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Government tagParks Canada tagCharlie Clark tagMVA tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagMeewasin Valley Authority tagMetis Nation Saskatchewan tagMeewasin tagWanuskewin tagRM Of Corman Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers