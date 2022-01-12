SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

2 London Knights games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 12, 2022 5:10 pm
As of Wednesday, London's home game against the Sarnia Sting at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday is still on, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. View image in full screen
As of Wednesday, London's home game against the Sarnia Sting at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday is still on, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. Jim Van Horne / Global News

A pair of London Knights games that were set to hit the ice this week have been postponed due to “COVID-19 protocols,” the Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday.

The postponed games are Thursday’s matchup with the Saginaw Spirit, which was set to be hosted by the Michigan-based team, and Friday’s game against the Spirit, which was set to be hosted by the Knights at their home arena Budweiser Gardens.

There’s no word yet on when those rescheduled games will be played.

Read more: COVID-19 — OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new Ontario restrictions

Meanwhile, Saginaw’s home game against the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday has also been postponed and the Spirit will now host the Flint Firebirds, another Michigan-based team, instead that day.

As of Wednesday, London’s home game against the Sarnia Sting at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday is still on, with puck drop set for 2 p.m.

The news was accompanied by several other postponements announced by the OHL on Wednesday, adding to a growing list of dozens of games that have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 so far this season.

Despite the changes brought on by the virus and new provincial restrictions announced by the Ontario government last week, the OHL has said it’s committed to playing out the rest of its 2021-22 season.

