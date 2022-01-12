Menu

Crime

2 arrested after knife drawn during fight in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Knife drawn during fight in downtown Peterborough' Knife drawn during fight in downtown Peterborough
Two were arrested following a fight among three after a knife was drawn in Peterborough Wednesday morning.

Three people are facing charges following an altercation downtown on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a physical altercation involving three people in the area of Water and Brock streets near the One Roof Community Centre. An initial call reported a stabbing.

However, police say when officers arrived, they learned two men threatened the victim with a knife before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported. The victim was arrested on an outstanding warrant. No name was released or details on the warrant were provided.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects a short distance from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher Garvey, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Nathaniel Blair, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

Both men were released on undertakings. Garvey will appear in court on Feb. 2, Blair on Feb. 1.

