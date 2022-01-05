Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following stabbing in Ware Street area: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough man arrested following stabbing in Ware St. area' Peterborough man arrested following stabbing in Ware St. area
A heavy police presence along Ware St. in Peterborough on Wednesday morning following a reported stabbing.

An arrest has been made following a stabbing in Peterborough Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man in distress in the area of Ware and Locke streets.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following stabbings in Bensfort Road area, police say

Officers located a man who had been stabbed several times. The victim was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later transported to a Toronto area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police and the K9 unit searched the area and located a suspect matching the description provided.

Trending Stories

Matthew Dakin, 26, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

“Officers may be in the area for the several hours conducting their investigation,” police stated around 11:10 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

