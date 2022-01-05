Peterborough man arrested following stabbing in Ware Street area: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made following a stabbing in Peterborough Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man in distress in the area of Ware and Locke streets.

Officers located a man who had been stabbed several times. The victim was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later transported to a Toronto area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police and the K9 unit searched the area and located a suspect matching the description provided.

Matthew Dakin, 26, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

“Officers may be in the area for the several hours conducting their investigation,” police stated around 11:10 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca