Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Targeted dredging in Hamilton’s Chedoke Creek to begin mid-summer

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 12, 2022 3:06 pm
Up to 10,000 cubic metres of polluted sediment will be dredged from Chedoke Creek by the end of 2022. View image in full screen
Up to 10,000 cubic metres of polluted sediment will be dredged from Chedoke Creek by the end of 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A variety of environmental permits are still needed from upper levels of government, but the targeted dredging of Chedoke Creek is still expected to begin this summer.

City staff say they plan to start the restoration work in July, between the Kay Drage park bridge and the point at which the creek empties into the Cootes Paradise marsh.

Read more: Small-scale measures signal start of Chedoke Creek restoration process

The plan, presented to city councillors on Wednesday, calls for a machine to suck up to 10,000 cubic metres of polluted sediment from the waterway by the end of 2022.

The targeted dredging follows the spill of 24 billion litres of sewage and untreated wastewater into Chedoke Creek from a combined sewage overflow tank between 2014 and 2018.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Not all of the nutrient loading will be able to be recaptured during the targeted dredging process,” cautions Cari Vanderperk, Hamilton’s director of watershed management.

“We are not going to dredge for the sake of dredging to remove the equivalent loading,” adds Vanderperk, “we are targeting those areas where we have found value to remove.”

Read more: Deadline for Chedoke Creek dredging extended to Dec. 31, 2022

The city has set aside $20 million for cleanup efforts in Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise, and Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson looks forward to seeing the progress.

“Forty-seven tonnes of total phosphorus, 312 tonnes of total nitrogen, that’s what the impact is,” Wilson says. “I think we have to do right by this biosphere, I think we have to right by our commmunity and I think we have to do right by our reputation.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
chedoke creek tagCootes Paradise tagchedoke creek sewage spill tagDredging tagChedoke Creek dredging tagHamilton watershed tagHamilton sewer system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers