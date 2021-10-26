Menu

Environment

Deadline for Chedoke Creek dredging extended to Dec. 31, 2022

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 26, 2021 4:22 pm
Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has extended the deadline for targeted dredging of Chedoke Creek through December 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has extended the deadline for targeted dredging of Chedoke Creek through December 31, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The City of Hamilton has been granted an extension of the deadline to complete dredging in Chedoke Creek.

Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has extended the deadline by 14 months, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Read more: Small-scale measures signal start of Chedoke Creek restoration process

A ministry order requires targeted dredging after 24 billion litres of untreated wastewater spilled into the creek through an open gate on a combined sewer overflow tank between 2014 and 2018.

“Unfortunately, the previous time frames were too restrictive given the necessity for extensive consultation with a number of stakeholders”, says Nick Winters, the city’s director of water and wastewater, “as well as coming up with a design that’s going to work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those stakeholders range from the Hamilton Conservation Authority and Royal Botanical Gardens
to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Indigenous Nations and partners, including Six Nations of the Grand River and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council.

Read more: Chedoke Creek spill related costs reach $2 million, dredging still to come

Winters says dredging will happen next year, and likely take four to six months to complete.

“Typically you’re only allowed to do in-water work, in any given year, between July 15 and Oct. 15,” says Winters.

“We will need some flexibility with that in 2022.”

Winters adds that those restrictions are “all about environmental protection.”

Read more: Drone mapping to assist clean up of Hamilton’s Chedoke Creek

“Staying out of the water during fish spawning season, and staying out of the water during times that are important for some other inhabitants and organisms”, says Winters.

“We’re doing it for a good reason,” concludes Winters, “to remove material that shouldn’t be there.”

Click to play video: 'Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak' Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak
Hamilton City Council accused of “cover-up” of sewage leak – Nov 29, 2019
