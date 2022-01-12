Menu

Canada

Man transported to hospital after car drives into church in North York: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 3:02 pm
Man transported to hospital after car drives into church in North York: police - image View image in full screen
Phil Fabroni / Global News

A man in his 70s was transported to hospital after a car drove into a church in North York, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police said at 1:10 p.m. a car drove into a church in the Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue area.

Read more: 19-year-old man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a man in his 70s was rushed to hospital.

Trending Stories

Emergency Medical Services told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

