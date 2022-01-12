Man transported to hospital after car drives into church in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s was transported to hospital after a car drove into a church in North York, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police said at 1:10 p.m. a car drove into a church in the Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue area.

COLLISION:

Caledonia Rd +Bridgeland Av

1:10pm

– Car into a church

– Police are on scene

– Driver has injuries@TorontoMedics have transported a man in his 70's to hospital by emergency run

– Anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

– Roads closed in area#GO73022

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a man in his 70s was rushed to hospital.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, roads in the area were closed for the investigation.