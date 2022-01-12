Man transported to hospital after car drives into church in North York: police

A man in his 70s was transported to hospital after a car drove into a church in North York, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police said at 1:10 p.m. a car drove into a church in the Caledonia Road and Bridgeland Avenue area.
According to police, a man in his 70s was rushed to hospital.
Emergency Medical Services told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
