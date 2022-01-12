Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Alberta Parks make a few tweaks to 2022 campsite bookings

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Increase in campsite usage prompts Alberta Parks to change 2022 bookings' Increase in campsite usage prompts Alberta Parks to change 2022 bookings
WATCH (Jan. 10, 2022): Chances are, if you booked a campsite in Alberta last year, there was a bit of a lineup to get a site booked for summer. Blake Lough speaks with Michael Roycroft, regional director for Kananaskis Country with Alberta Environment and Parks about what changes are coming to the booking portal for 2022.

Over the last two years, Alberta Parks has seen a tremendous increase in visits, which has prompted some changes to the way it handles campsite reservations in the years ahead.

“We’ve experienced such an increase — 167 per cent — over the last two years,” said Michael Roycroft, regional director for Kananaskis Country with Alberta Environment and Parks. “That equates to about 800,000 reservable camper nights.”

Read more: Alberta campsite bookings up 100% over 2020 on opening day

“That volume has put a strain on our reservation systems and we’ve heard from Albertans that they want to have easier and fair opportunities to campsites.”

Click to play video: 'New camping options in Alberta' New camping options in Alberta
New camping options in Alberta – Apr 12, 2021

On Tuesday, Alberta Parks said reservations will be opened year-round with a 90-day rolling booking window for individual campsites which includes front country and backcountry sites.

Story continues below advertisement

Albertans will be able to book up to 180 days in advance for group and comfort camping.

Click to play video: 'Overnight summer camps opening up in Alberta after year-long COVID-19 hiatus' Overnight summer camps opening up in Alberta after year-long COVID-19 hiatus
Overnight summer camps opening up in Alberta after year-long COVID-19 hiatus – Jun 24, 2021

The maximum consecutive nights for a reservation is now limited to 10. If you wanted to stay longer than 10 nights, you would have to book two separate reservations.

Read more: Provincial website slammed as thousands of Albertans try to book campsites

While bookings will now be open year-round, Roycroft added people can only book campsites that are open at the time of booking which means some campers may still be required to book at a later date due to certain seasonal times within campgrounds.

To make a reservation, click here.

Click to play video: 'Alberta opens provincial park camping reservations on March 4' Alberta opens provincial park camping reservations on March 4
Alberta opens provincial park camping reservations on March 4 – Mar 4, 2021
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Parks tagAlberta camping tagAlberta camping reservations tagcampsite booking tagalberta campsite tagAlberta park reservations tagalberta camping booking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers