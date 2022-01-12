Alberta Parks make a few tweaks to 2022 campsite bookings

Send this page to someone via email

Over the last two years, Alberta Parks has seen a tremendous increase in visits, which has prompted some changes to the way it handles campsite reservations in the years ahead.

“We’ve experienced such an increase — 167 per cent — over the last two years,” said Michael Roycroft, regional director for Kananaskis Country with Alberta Environment and Parks. “That equates to about 800,000 reservable camper nights.”

“That volume has put a strain on our reservation systems and we’ve heard from Albertans that they want to have easier and fair opportunities to campsites.”

On Tuesday, Alberta Parks said reservations will be opened year-round with a 90-day rolling booking window for individual campsites which includes front country and backcountry sites.

Albertans will be able to book up to 180 days in advance for group and comfort camping.

The maximum consecutive nights for a reservation is now limited to 10. If you wanted to stay longer than 10 nights, you would have to book two separate reservations.

While bookings will now be open year-round, Roycroft added people can only book campsites that are open at the time of booking which means some campers may still be required to book at a later date due to certain seasonal times within campgrounds.

