Ottawa extends CEBA deadline for businesses to repay interest-free loans to 2023

The federal government is extending the repayment deadline for interest-free loans taken from the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program to next year.

The deadline, which was Dec. 31 of this year, is now pushed to the same date in 2023, said Mary Ng, minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development.

“We’ve heard from businesses that they’re looking for this flexibility, and that’s what today’s announcement is about,” she said Wednesday during a news conference.

“This additional year will help businesses get that flexibility and continue to work together through this pandemic to the end of this pandemic.”

The CEBA program offers interest-free loans of up to $60,000 to small businesses and not-for-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Wednesday, the government said repaying the balance of the loan on or before Dec. 31, 2022 would result in loan forgiveness of 33 per cent, or up to $20,000.

To date, the federal government has approved 898,254 CEBA loans and 569,282 CEBA expansions for businesses. Overall, the government has spent $49.17 billion on the program.

