Canada

19-year-old man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 11:59 am
Durham Regional Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. File / Global News

A 19-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Tuesday, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the collision on Wentworth Street between Cedar and Simcoe streets, around 4:40 p.m.

The statement said the victim was driving eastbound on Wentworth Street when he hit a pole on the south side of the road.

Read more: Suspect sought in Pickering voyeurism investigation: police

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers are looking to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

