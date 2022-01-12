14-year-old charged after street robbery gone wrong: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged after an investigation into a street robbery.

The incident occurred when an online agreement to sell and buy video gaming equipment didn’t go as planned. Police say the deal went awry when the “buyer” assaulted the seller.

“In this case, police were dispatched at approximately 11:45 p.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022, to the 2700 block of East Howell Drive for an assault in progress,” police stated. “The caller indicated there were two males in a physical fight in front of his house. Police arrived and found the two combatants: an adult male and a youth, both of whom were experiencing the effects of bear spray.”

Police say the man was selling a gaming console and controller online. He was contacted by a potential buyer and the two agreed to meet. Police say that once at the location, the suspect pulled bear spray out of his pocket and tried to spray the victim.

“The two struggled, but the adult managed to ring the doorbell of a nearby home, asking the residents to call police,” police stated. “Police returned the gaming console to the victim; the youth was arrested and charged.”

According to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 14-year-old accused cannot be named. The teen is charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (bear spray).

Police say the boy made his first court appearance on these charges in youth court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

