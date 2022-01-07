Regina police charge 25-year-old male with multiple firearm, drug-related offences

Send this page to someone via email

Following a police investigation, Lyndon James Delorme, 25, has been charged with numerous firearms-related and drug charges.

On Jan. 6 at around 3:44 a.m., Regina police approached a vehicle on the 1000 block of Rae Street that was parked and running with two males inside.

When officers arrived at the vehicle, the males gave their names. Officers later discovered the driver was wanted on a Traffic Safety Act warrant. The other male was suspected of using a fake name to police. The second male also appeared to be hiding something in his mouth, which officers suspected to be drugs.

The male refused to spit out the object and later swallowed it instead. He was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers began to search the car when they located a sawed-off shotgun, loaded .22 calibre rifle, as well as baggies containing what officers believed to be narcotics. The driver was taken to police detention.

The male passenger who previously swallowed the baggie was taken to the hospital. After he was medically cleared he was charged.

Delorme was charged with

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

2 x Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to order

Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace

Carrying a concealed weapon

Store firearm contrary to regulations

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Breach of release order

Obstructing a peace officer

Possession of a scheduled substance (fentanyl)

Possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine)

Delorme made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6.

1:26 Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021