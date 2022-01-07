Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime

Regina police charge 25-year-old male with multiple firearm, drug-related offences

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 8:51 pm
Following a police investigation, Lyndon James Delorme, 25, has been charged with numerous firearms-related and drug charges.

On Jan. 6 at around 3:44 a.m., Regina police approached a vehicle on the 1000 block of Rae Street that was parked and running with two males inside.

When officers arrived at the vehicle, the males gave their names. Officers later discovered the driver was wanted on a Traffic Safety Act warrant. The other male was suspected of using a fake name to police. The second male also appeared to be hiding something in his mouth, which officers suspected to be drugs.

The male refused to spit out the object and later swallowed it instead. He was arrested.

Read more: Regina’s first homicide victim of 2022 identified, son charged

Officers began to search the car when they located a sawed-off shotgun, loaded .22 calibre rifle, as well as baggies containing what officers believed to be narcotics. The driver was taken to police detention.

The male passenger who previously swallowed the baggie was taken to the hospital. After he was medically cleared he was charged.

Delorme was charged with

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • 2 x Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to order
  • Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Store firearm contrary to regulations
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Breach of release order
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Possession of a scheduled substance (fentanyl)
  • Possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine)

Delorme made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6.

