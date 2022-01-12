Saskatchewan extends publish health orders to end of February

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is extending its current public health orders to the end of February.

Under the current orders, masking is mandatory in all indoor public spaces, including schools.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test are in place for a number of establishments, including bars, restaurants, liquor and cannabis stores, gyms and fitness centres.

The province said the public health orders will be reassessed at the end of February.

New data from the Saskatchewan government shows a contrast in the number of COVID-19 cases in December and January.

The data was released Tuesday as the province prepares to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.

Saskatchewan reported 4,621 COVID-19 cases for all of December.

For the first 11 days of January, 8,866 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, mainly driven by the Omicron variant.

The vaccination status of the new cases in January is not being reported.

The province suspended its new cases by vaccination status after the table showed a significant number of the new cases were in unvaccinated people.

Provincial officials said of the new cases in December, 60.7 per cent were in fully vaccinated people.

They said of the 2,804 cases with a second dose, 250 people had comorbid conditions and 159 people were age 65 and older.

The province also reported 65 people were hospitalized during the month with COVID-19, of whom 52.3 per cent were vaccinated.

Of the 15 ICU cases reported for December, 66.7 per cent were unvaccinated. The province said two ICU patients who had their booster shot had comorbid conditions.

Seven deaths were reported for the month, four of whom were unvaccinated.

The province said no deaths were reported in the group with a first booster shot or in those under the age of 20.

