COVID-19: Peterborough area records 4,000th case, active cases under 1,100 with 30 in hospital

Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction has surpassed 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, with under 1,100 active cases reported.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update issued at 4:05 p.m. reported 1,065 active cases, down from 1,159 active cases on Monday. Since its update on Monday morning, the health unit reports 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The 93 new cases puts the cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 to 4,074.

Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott noted last week that active cases being reported daily are an “enormous underestimate.”

Hospitalizations

Since the pandemic was declared, 126 cases have required hospitalization — an additional case since Monday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre early Tuesday afternoon reported 30 current inpatients with COVID-19, with two of them admitted to an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.1 per cent of all cases. Twenty-three of the cases required the intensive care unit — the first ICU admission reported since Dec. 31.

Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Other data/vaccination

Other data on Tuesday from the health unit:

Deaths : 33 deaths have been reported since the pandemic was declared. The most recent was on the weekend — the third death in January.

: 33 deaths have been reported since the pandemic was declared. The most recent was on the weekend — the third death in January. Resolved cases: 2,976 — 186 more cases since Monday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 73 per cent of all cases

2,976 — 186 more cases since Monday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 73 per cent of all cases Charges: Since Oct. 1, 2021, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The health unit is now posting daily updates for its vaccination data, which can be found on its COVID tracker website. Of note, 306,472 doses have been administered and 80.4 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses.

The health unit reports 59,164 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 41.8 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

All vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Moderna vaccine as there is currently a Pfizer vaccine shortage, the health unit reported in late December.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit late Monday declared two new outbreaks at congregate living facilities (no. 13 and no. 14). They were not identified.

There are 17 other active outbreaks (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 11) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

(No. 11) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. Congregate living facility (No. 10) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

(No. 10) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 7 on the neonatal ICU unit. There were two active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 7 on the neonatal ICU unit. There were two active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported two cases among staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported two cases among staff. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 6): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 5, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases — one resident and 13 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 5, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases — one resident and 13 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Congregate living facility (No. 5) in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23.

(No. 5) in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 531 cases associated with 88 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 166 cases in the past 30 days.

