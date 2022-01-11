Another COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region as death toll rises to 320

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, lifting the death toll in the area to 320, including seven victims in January.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a female in her 50s,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family of this individual.”

The woman was also a resident of the Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, where two women have now died during a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late December 2021. There have been 39 cases connected to the outbreak, including 27 involving residents.

The outbreak is one of 60 in the area after two more were reported on Tuesday. Of the 60, 31 are connected to long-term care or nursing homes while 23 have been linked to congregate settings and the last six are in area hospitals.

There are now 107 patients in area hospitals who are suffering from COVID-19, including 14 who are in need of intensive care. Those numbers were reported as 94 and 13 on Monday.

Waterloo Public Health has reported another 487 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 32,149.

This leaves the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases at 565.4 as there were also 487 cases reported last Tuesday.

Another 103 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 25,167.

This leaves the area with 6,435 active COVID-19, cases, a number that stood at 3,864 a week earlier.

Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 1,154,116 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, an increase of 5,804 from Monday.

The agency says 5,157 more residents have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 209,990.

Elsewhere, the province also reported 7,951 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though that is an underestimate due to testing restrictions recently put in place. There have now been 896,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

There were 45,451 additional tests completed. The positivity rate stands at 24.4 per cent.

Twenty-one virus-related deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,399.

A total of 747,289 COVID cases are considered resolved, which is up by 9,893.

There were 141,693 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ontario on Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca